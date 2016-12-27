Dismissed FETÖ members around 2 pct of total personnel

As part of the ongoing probe into the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) following the failed July 15 coup attempt, a total of 69,895 military and civil personnel have been dismissed from state institutions as of the end of November 2016, a Turkish Parliamentary commission report revealed.



According to the preliminary findings of the Parliamentary Research Commission that investigated the failed July 15 coup attempt, 58,712 civil servants, 4,927 military personnel, 3,636 teachers and 459 contracted employees totaling 69,895 employees have been dismissed from their jobs. The records of the State Personnel Department indicate that currently there are 3,339 million military personnel who work at state institutions and this figure is equal to almost 2 percent of the total personnel.



Details of the State Personnel Department reveal that the Turkish Ministry of Education has the highest figure of dismissed FETÖ members with 30,411. Following this figure, 11,105 personnel including police officers have been dismissed from the General Directorate of Security, 6,479 personnel from the Justice Ministry and 5,684 personnel including military officials have been dismissed from the Defense Ministry.



Meanwhile, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continues its efforts to identify FETÖ members who infiltrated the armed forces over the past years. According to the TSK's internal investigation results, almost 90 percent of the students from military high schools and military academies are linked to FETÖ. Thus, in the future the TSK has decided not to recruit any staff or student who previously studied at FETÖ-linked schools.