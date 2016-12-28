PKK defies Barzani, rules out departure from Sinjar

The PKK terrorist organization's armed group, the People's Defense Forces (HPG), reacted to the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) request for the PKK's withdrawal from Mount Sinjar, saying "no one has the power to get them [the HPG] out of Sinjar." According to the statement published by the PKK-linked Fırat News Agency (ANF) on Monday, the HPG defined the request from KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani as "provocative."



In an exclusive interview with the Al-Monitor news website earlier this week, Barzani said that the PKK-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ) are not welcomed by the local Yazidi people and their presence is causing instability in the region. He added that the KRG might resort to military force if the PKK terror group insists on occupying the Sinjar district of northern Iraq's Mosul province.



"History has proved that no one can force us to leave Sinjar. Neither history nor our folks will forgive the power that tries to provoke a fight between brothers," said the HPG's statement.Also, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said on Monday that the Turkish military could take matters into its own hands if the KRG fails to drive the PKK out of Sinjar. In line with Turkey's international rights as part of the United Nations agreement, Kaynak pointed to the Turkish military operations in northern Iraq and Syria, and stated Ankara will not let Sinjar become "another Qandil" for the PKK.



The predominantly-Yazidi town of Sinjar and its surrounding area were captured by Daesh terrorists in August 2014, during the blitz campaign that won them control large swathes of land in central and northwestern Iraq, including the country's second largest city of Mosul.



Following the fall of Sinjar, Daesh terrorists massacred some 5,000 men, enslaved thousands of women and forced the local population to escape to the besieged Mount Sinjar, which lacked food and water. Turkey aided the Yazidis during the incidents, taking thousands of refugees across the border to the north.



After the region was liberated from Daesh, the PKK took advantage of the situation and took up permanent positions in Mount Sinjar. Turkey has repeatedly warned that it will not tolerate the PKK basing themselves there, accusing the terror group of establishing a "second Mount Qandil," referring to the group's current headquarters in northern Iraq near the border with Iran.