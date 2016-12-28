Russian official says Erdoğan right in US support for Daesh, as US embassy denies claims

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is right in claiming that the U.S. supports terrorist organizations, and there are many things proving these claims, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament Aleksey Pushkov said on Tuesday, while the U.S. Embassy in Turkey denied claims that they support Daesh or YPG in Syria.

"Erdoğan is right, there are many things showing U.S. support for terrorist organizations. It is absurd for the State Department to claim the opposite" Puskov said on his Twitter account, shortly after Erdoğan's statements during a joint press conference with his Guinean counterpart Alpha Condé in Ankara.

"They were accusing us of supporting Daesh. Now they give support to terrorist groups including Daesh, YPG, and PYD. It's very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos," Erdoğan said.



Last Thursday, Daesh terrorist group was seen actively using American made anti-tank TOW missiles in warfare in Syria's Hasakah province.

Washington sent military advisers and arms to Kobani in order to assist the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed People's Protection Units (YPG) in its offensive on Manbij located west of the Euphrates River near Aleppo.



In October 2015, the U.S. airdropped around 50 tons of ammo in Syria's Hasakah, but Arab opposition fighters said they have not received any of it, while YPG-affiliated PYD terror group leader Salih Muslim thanked the U.S. for the ammunition.

U.S. officials have on numerous occasions denied providing arms to the YPG. However, Turkish officials stressed that Turkey is aware of its arms supply to the YPG since the Kobani incidents last year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara released a statement on its official website on Wednesday, saying that the U.S. does not support to Daesh, the PKK or its Syrian armed wing of the YPG terrorist organizations in the region.

According to the statement, the U.S. government has not provided weapons or explosives to the YPG or the PKK.

After rejecting the claims, the statement ended by saying that the U.S. works on "ongoing discussions about how it can best support Syrian moderate oppositions and Turkish forces fighting Daesh around al-Bab.

The U.S. considers the YPG-dominated SDF, which is currently active in Manbij and north of Daesh's Syrian bastion Raqqa, as its "strong partner" on the ground in Syria.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had recently apologized to Turkey for claiming that Turkey is involved in controversial oil trade with Daesh terrorists. Speaking during a program broadcast on Turkish news channel NTV on Dec. 23, Ambassador John Bass said that the U.S. acknowledged that some of their initial assessments about allegations regarding Turkey's oil trade with Daesh, "were either corrected or were off-target a bit."