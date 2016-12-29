13-year-old Kurdish girl abducted by PKK terrorists escapes, relates horror

A 13-year-old Kurdish girl abducted by PKK terrorists and brought to northern Iraq, described what she experienced and witnessed, as well as the living conditions in the terrorist camps, after seeking refuge with Turkish security forces.

The little girl, identified with the initials K.Y., was kidnapped in the southeastern province of Hakkari by unidentified armed men when she left home to go to a nearby market on the day of Qurban Bayram, the Muslim "Feast of the Sacrifice."

She recently fled the PKK and surrendered to security forces.

Describing how she was kidnapped, the little girl explained that she was really afraid when she saw the weapons of the terrorists after being forced into a car. She was told to not be scared, and had her mouth gagged after she started to shout.

K.Y. explained that she was driven to a nearby village, where another man she did not know also got in the car before being led to the Hakurk camp, one of the PKK's main bases located in northern Iraq.

After Hakurk, the little girl was brought to the Qandil camp, the headquarters of the PKK in northern Iraq.

The little girl then described the life she witnessed and experienced in the PKK camps. She reported that the terrorists' code name for her was Heval Berfin. She was forced to eat stale food, wear terrorist uniforms and repeatedly threatened with death when she refused.

''I hate the PKK. They forced me to wear their uniform then took my photograph. I was so afraid that I started to cry and told them that I missed my family, but they did not listen to me,'' she added.

K.Y. reported that new militants are forced into ideological training and brainwashed with PKK propaganda.

When she was asked whether life in the PKK camps were decent, K.Y. said she hated it, reporting a lack of food, water and electricity. She reported that terrorists could not shower for several months due to water shortages.

The little girl also said that when Turkish jets were heard overhead bombing PKK positions, the terrorists were quivering in fear.

"Everybody stays silent and nobody moves until the noises by the jets calm down,'' she added.

K.Y. also stressed that she saw people speaking English in the PKK camps.

Reporting that she was never forced to move to the People's Protection Units' (YPG) camps in Syria, she says that she escaped at night when everybody else was sleeping.

K.Y. said she relied on the kindness of the Turkish security forces and knew she would be treated kindly after surrendering, calling on other PKK militants to do the same.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported last Thursday that the PKK recruits Kurdish and Yazidi children, seriously abusing them should they try to leave their ranks.

In northern Iraq alone, the HRW documented at least 29 cases in which Kurdish and Yazidi children were abducted, brainwashed and used as child soldiers.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.It resumed its decades-old armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015. Over 1,100 people, including 793 security personnel have been killed and 314 civilians have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey, while, over 4,000 security personnel and 2,000 civilians have been injured. In the meantime, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations and 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tons of explosives and 15,000 bombs have been recovered.