Turkey says it ‘does not buy lies’ as US continues to deny providing arms support for YPG terrorists

Ankara criticized Washington's response to claims that the United States supports the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said on Thursday that Turkey will not "buy such lies" that claim "We only give ammunition" not weapons, to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is predominantly led by the YPG.



Speaking at the award ceremony of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), the president warned that terror organizations supported by the West will turn on them and eventually attack the nations that support them.



"Sooner or later, terrorist groups, such as the PKK, always bite the hand that feeds them," President Erdoğan said.



The president's remarks were made a day after the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said in a statement on Wednesday that it rejected Turkey's claims the U.S. supports the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party's (PYD) armed wing, the YPG, and Daesh.



The claim, which says that the U.S. supports Daesh, was also addressed by the upcoming President-elect Donald Trump during his presidential election campaign in August.

"The United States government is not supporting Daesh. The U.S. did not create or support Daesh in the past. Assertions [that] the United States' government is supporting Daesh are not true. The United States' government has not provided weapons or explosives to the YPG or the PKK, period. We repeatedly have condemned the PKK terrorist attacks and the group's reprehensible violence in Turkey," the statement said.

Turkey maintains that there is no difference between the YPG and the PKK, as they share the same leadership, ideology and organic-organizational links. Consequently, Ankara has repeatedly said that any military support to the PYD/YPG was eventually transferred to the PKK, and ultimately used against Turkey.

Responding to the statement by the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also argued that the U.S. supplies weapons to the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists in Syria.

"Until today, the U.S. has given weapons to the YPG, period," Çavuşoğlu said during live broadcast with the Ahaber news channel, in reference to the statement published by the U.S. Embassy in Turkey, denying such claims.

Claims that the U.S. supported Daesh were also voiced during the Trump's presidential campaign, during which Trump had said terrorist groups "honor" President Barack Obama and that Obama had created Daesh.

"In many respects, you know, they honor President Obama," Trump said during a speech on Aug. 10 in Florida.

"He's the founder of ISIS [another acronym used for Daesh]. He's the founder of ISIS. He's the founder. He founded ISIS," Trump said, adding, "I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton."

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group, and the Syrian-offshoot of the outlawed PKK, which itself is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S., Turkey and the EU.

Turkey has repeatedly warned against the YPG's aim of making demographic changes in areas captured from Daesh in northern Syria, a call ignored by the U.S. as it continued to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is predominantly led by the YPG, and labelled it "the anti-Daesh coalition's most effective partner in fight against the terror group."

Unlike the PKK, Washington does not list the YPG as a terrorist group. The U.S. had previously sent military advisers and arms to Kobani to assist the YPG in its offensive on Manbij, located west of the Euphrates River near Aleppo.

In October 2015, the U.S. airdropped almost 50 tons of ammunition in Syria's Hasakah. While the Arab opposition fighters said they did not receive it, PYD terror group leader Salih Muslim thanked the U.S. for the ammunition.

Meanwhile, both President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu added that the U.S.-backed coalition forces have not been supporting Turkey's anti-Daesh operation through airstrikes.