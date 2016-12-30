5 high-ranking PKK terrorists arrested in anti-terror operations

The Interior Ministry announced on Friday that five high-ranking terrorists from the Kurdish Communities Union (KCK), an umbrella network including the PKK, were arrested in operations across various cities.

Three terrorists, identified with the initials H.A., S.A., M.Ö., were arrested in the eastern Diyarbakır province, E.A. in Şanlıurfa, and B.A. in the southern Antalya province.

The terrorist identified as H.A. has reportedly worked in the Syrian city of Qamishli for ANHA, the press agency of the terrorist group.

On the other hand, S.A. and E.A. are reported to have travelled to Qandil camp, PKK's headquarters located in northern Iraq, and met the terrorist group's leaders.

All five suspects are also charged with establishing and controlling an armed terrorist group and being members of an armed terrorist group.

Separately, three suspects who were reportedly preparing to build explosives were detained in the southern city of Mersin.

In the southern Kahramanmaras province, 12 other suspects were detained for having possible links to the PKK/KCK.

The PKK/KCK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey. The U.S. and the EU consider the PKK a terrorist organization.

KCK, an organization founded by Kongra-Gel (Kurdistan People's Congress), has been functioning as an umbrella organization covering the PKK terrorists active in Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria since they were formed in 2005.



