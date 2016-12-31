26 Daesh terrorists killed in clashes in al-Bab

A total of 26 Daesh terrorists, including planners for the group, were killed in the northern Syrian towns of al-Bab and Daglabash during the ongoing Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, according to a statement released by the Turkish military on Friday.



The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Friday that 17 Daesh targets, including 13 defensive positions and weapon pits, an armed vehicle, and three garages used to prepare bomb vehicles, were destroyed as part of air operations.



Also, Free Syrian Army (FSA) soldiers hit 222 Daesh targets during the operations, and defensive positions, shelters, command and control centers, weapons, and cars were annihilated.



On Thursday, one TSK soldier was killed and five were wounded in a Daesh attack in the village of al-Azraq, in the Aleppo province.



Meanwhile, Russia federation warplanes conducted three air operations on Daesh targets in southern al-Bab on Thursday.



The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Friday marks the 129th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.



The operation is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.



Since the launch of Operation Euphrates Shield, 1,294 Daesh and 306 PKK and Democratic Union Party (PYD) terrorists have been"neutralized."



Turkish explosive ordnance disposal teams have neutralized 2,423 handmade explosives and 42 mines in areas cleared of Daesh since the beginning of Operation Euphrates Shield.