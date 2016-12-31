NATO's annual journal reveals affiliation between terrorist PKK, PYD/YPG

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has criticized NATO over its hypocrisy on terror groups with the publication of a new article in the annual journal of the Center of Excellence Defense Against Terrorism under NATO, titled "Dead Men Tell No Lies: Using Killed-in-Action (KIA) Data to Expose the PKK's Regional Shell Game." The article written by Andrew Self and Jared Ferris indicates that NATO, the U.S. as well as other Western states, are aware of the affiliation between the terrorist PKK and the Democratic Union Party (PYD). In response, President Erdoğan said on Thursday at the award ceremony of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) that "It is proven through a comprehensive study that structures, such as the PKK and YPG, HPG, KCK, are all united terror groups, as we have been saying for years."



"I'd like to underline that academic research covering the years of 2014-2015 has an excellent title, ‘Dead Men Tell No Lies.' The research article analyzes the information of 2,096 terrorists, who are listed as ‘killed in action' on the terror group's website, and reveals that they are in fact all PKK terror militants," President Erdoğan added, before further addressing the Western states saying, "Sooner or later, terrorist groups, such as the PKK, always bite the hand that feeds them."



Due to the U.S. persistence to consider the PKK-affiliate PYD and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG) an effective partner in the fight against Daesh in Syria, ties between Washington and Ankara have been strained. This has only been inflamed by the revealing article by Self and Ferris from the NATO-affiliate center, which drew attention to the U.S.'s "extend of awareness" on the PKK – PYD/YPG affiliation.



"To what extent the U.S. is aware of the true nature of the PYD or is content to embrace semantic ambiguity is unclear. What is clear is that the PKK is intimately involved in Syria," reads the article. A note is also made that "if the U.S. is to cooperate militarily with the PYD in Syria, it should be cognizant about what it is doing: supporting a group which it has consistently labeled as a terrorist organization - the PKK." Also commenting on U.S. support for the PKK-affiliate PYD in Syria, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, "Until today, the U.S. has given weapons to the YPG, period."



According to the article, the U.S. not only has provided direct support to the YPG but also provided support to the terrorist PKK's armed-People's Defense Forces (HPG) in Iraq during the siege of Sinjar. "…The U.S. indirectly provided airport for the HPG fighters battling Daesh during the siege of Sinjar. Although the air support for the HPG was more indirect than support for the YPG, where the YPG called in requests for airstrikes, U.S. military and intelligence officials also meet with HPG representatives on several occasions in Iraq for ‘informal' meetings," the NATO article noted.



Furthermore, the NATO-affiliate center's analysis emphasized that the terrorist organizations – PYD, HPG, YPG, YPJ and PJAK – are all derivatives of the PKK. In regards to the relations between the Assad regime and the PKK, the article said "cooperation between the PKK and the Syrian regime was pivotal for the PKK."