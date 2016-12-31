Syrian truce will not affect Turkey's fight against Daesh, PYD terrorists

The Turkey and Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement came into effect in Syria at midnight on Dec. 29, and the successful implementation of the truce has increased hopes that the Astana meeting might pave the way for a peace settlement to end years of civil war. In addition, Turkish sources indicated that a cease-fire agreement would not affect Turkey's fights against terrorist organizations Daesh, the Nusra front, the PKK and its Syrian extension, the Democratic Union Party (PYD). On Dec. 29, Turkey and Russia announced that they had brokered a nationwide cease-fire agreement in Syria between the Syrian government and opposition forces with the intention of beginning talks. "I would like to thank all those who supported the cease-fire process, especially my precious friend [Vladimir] Putin," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 29. "As Turkey, we will continue to make every effort to ensure the peace and stability of our region and Syria," President Erdoğan added, while underlining that the parties in Syria were committed to stopping armed and aerial attacks, not expanding the regions under their control. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia and Turkey would act as guarantors of the agreement.



"The agreements reached are, no doubt, very fragile, and they demand special attention and follow-up to keep them and develop them. Nevertheless, this is a notable result of our joint work, efforts by the defense and foreign ministries, our partners in the regions," Putin said.



Both leaders also discussed details of the agreement on the phone just hours before the truce came into effect. During the phone call, both Putin and Erdoğan indicated that they consider the cease-fire an important step for resolving the Syrian conflict and underlined their cooperation will continue to work toward the success of the Astana process.



Syrian opposition also welcomed the cease-fire. Speaking on behalf of moderate opposition forces in Syria, Osama Abu Zaid said that that the opposition has never held any talks with the regime during the process at all, while noting that one of the main aims of the cease-fire is to prevent demographic change in the region and to end the on-going bloodshed in Syria.



"The political transition is to be applied in accordance with Geneva talks and U.N. decisions," Abu Zaid said in Ankara on the evening of the truce.



The cease-fire does not cover groups designated by the U.N. Security Council as terrorist organizations, such as Daesh and the Nusra Front. On that note, Turkey's fight against terrorist organizations in Syria will continue.



In addition, even though PKK's Syrian offshoot, the PYD and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), is not listed as a terrorist organization by the U.N., Turkish officials made it clear that the fight against the PKK and the YPG will also not be affected by the Syrian truce.



In August, the Turkish military launched a cross-border operation, Euphrates Shield, in Syria to clear out terrorist organizations threatening its security. Operation Euphrates Shield is continuing in the Syrian city of al-Bab, and Turkish officials recently stated that after al-Bab's liberation from Daesh, the next step for Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) would be to eliminate the PKK's Syrian wing, the YPG, from Manbij.



"As anticipated, Daesh's resistance around al-Bab has increased, and it will increase further in the city center. Thus, our strategy aims to besiege the city and prevent Daesh from receiving support from the outside," Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu had stated on Dec. 25, while adding that after al-Bab's liberation, Manbij, would be the next target in Operation Euphrates Shield.



Moreover, after it was revealed by intelligence reports that the perpetrators of both the recent Kayseri and Istanbul bomb-laden car attacks had received training at PYD camps in Kobani, Prime Minister Binalı Yıldırım signaled a new operation on the Syrian side of Turkey's southern border held by PYD terrorists.



"Turkey had limited the Daesh threat through Operation Euphrates Shield. We will conduct similar operations on our southern border," Yıldırım said in mid-December.



Coupled with the TSK's deployment of additional military vehicles, including tanks and tank recovery vehicles to Turkey's southern border with Iraq, Prime Minister Yıldırım's comments have been understood as a move that would mean an expansion of cross-border operations into northern Iraq, to fight PKK targets, including the Qandil Mountains and Sinjar, in addition to the expansion of Operation Euphrates Shield into other PYD-held regions in Syria.



Besides this, President Erdoğan recently hinted that Turkey could target the terrorist group's Syrian offshoot, the PYD, in Afrin.



"Al-Bab is the hot spot in northern Syria. PYD terrorists have set up two so-called 'cantons' in the area; Afrin in the west and Manbij in the east. Al-Bab is just in the middle of both areas and is also under Daesh control. If Turkey succeeds in liberating the city from Daesh terrorists, both the PYD's plans to connect both pockets and Daesh's preparations to move northward will collapse,'' Erdoğan said on Dec. 27.