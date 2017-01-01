High-level security meeting held after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım chairs a high-level security meeting on Sunday after a terrorist killed at least 39 people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub on earlier in the day.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Health Minister Recep Akdağ, Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin and Istanbul Police Chief Mustafa Çalışkan are also attending the meeting held in Prime Ministry office located in historic Dolmabahçe Palace compound in Istanbul.

At least 39 people were killed and 65 others were injured when a terrorist targeted the renowned Reina nightclub in Ortaköy district.

Massive security measures were already taken throughout the country for New Year celebrations amid Turkey's war on terror groups like Daesh and PKK.