More than 40,000 FETÖ suspects remanded in custody since coup bid

More than 40,000 suspects have been remanded in custody over suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) since the July 15 coup attempt, a Justice Ministry source told Anadolu Agency on Monday.



Since the coup attempt a total of 41,326 suspects, including 6,325 soldiers and more than 7,000 police officers, have been remanded in custody across Turkey, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.



After the defeated coup, public prosecutors have taken legal action against 103,850 suspects, of which 41,326 were jailed, 35,495 released under judicial control and 10,265 were released.



A total of 902 suspects were also arrested, the source added.



As part of FETÖ probes, courts have issued arrest warrants for 5,150 suspected FETÖ members, including 115 soldiers, 223 police officers and 4,571 public servants, the source added.



According to Ankara, FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen masterminded the July 15 defeated coup, which left at least 248 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.



Ankara has also said FETÖ is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.



In the wake of the coup attempt, tens of thousands of FETÖ suspects have been arrested, including many in the armed forces, police, justice system and education sector.