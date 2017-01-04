Russia claims US-led coalition exclude Daesh oilfields from airstrikes in Syria

Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday that the United States-led anti-Daesh coalition has destroyed the infrastructure in Syria in their bombarments, however they have excluded Daesh terror group-held oil extraction facilities.

According to Russia's TASS News Agency, Konashenkov responded to former CIA Director John Brennan's criticism of Russia's airstrikes in Syria, saying ""Outgoing CIA Director Brennan knows well that long before the operation of the Russian air task force in Syria, the international coalition had been methodically and consistently destroying the entire economic infrastructure of Syria since 2012 to maximally weaken its legitimate government, in spite of all the ensuing hardships for civilians that resulted in the flows of millions of refugees."

"Surprisingly, the bombings by the United States and the coalition did not target oil extraction facilities already seized by the ISIL [Daesh] and allowing militants to earn tens of millions of US dollars monthly from the illegal sale of oil and use this money to recruit mercenaries from all over the world," he said, according to TASS.

Konashenkov also criticized the contemporary U.S. foreign policy and the U.S. offensives in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

"I also want to mention that the largest wars of the past few decades unleashed by the United States due to false CIA data in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya started, continued and ended everywhere with the destruction of these countries' economic infrastructure by the US Air Force," Konashenkov was quoted as saying by TASS News Agency.

CIA's Brennan had previously said that as a result of Russia's scorched-earth policy in Syria the infrastructure has been destroyed and thousands of people have lost their lives.