Senior PKK official caught near Turkey’s Bulgaria border

A senior official from the PKK terrorist organization was caught near Turkey's Kapıkule border in the western province of Edirne, as he tried to enter Bulgaria among illegal migrants on Thursday.

The senior terrorist, code named "Piling", has been active in the PKK since 1999 and reportedly ordered an attack at the Qandil Mountain that killed many security guards before moving to Syria to join the YPG in 2010.

Anti-terror units of the Edirne Police Department launched an operation near the Kapıkule border upon receiving intelligence of his movements.

During the operation, the PKK terrorist was found hiding among illegal migrants who were trying to enter Bulgaria.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU, and the U.S.

The terrorist group resumed its 30-year-old armed insurgency against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Over 1,100 people, including 800 security personnel have been killed and 314 civilians have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey, while over 4,000 security personnel and 2,000 civilians have been injured. In the meantime, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations.