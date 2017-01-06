Deputy PM Kaynak: Nightclub attack suspect believed to be of Uyghur origin

As security forces get closer to catching the suspect behind the deadly terrorist attack on a popular nightclub in Istanbul's Ortaköy district, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said the man is believed to be from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China. Speaking during a televised interview at the private A Haber broadcaster yesterday, Kaynak said authorities are closing in a circle around the suspect, who killed 39 people and injured 69 others. The authorities believe that the suspect is still in Turkey. Police have conducted several operations after reported calls regarding the suspects, during which they have detained numerous people linked to the deadly terrorist attack across several Turkish provinces.



The Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Terror Branch conducted an operation at a housing community in Istanbul's Silivri district yesterday, after it received information that individuals who might be linked to the attack were hiding in the area. "Aid and abet" charges were levied against suspects originally from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China, according to sources who wished to remain anonymous and did not provide additional information about the operation or the number of suspects detained. Police have detained a total of 34 suspects linked to the attack, excluding yesterday's suspects.



Turkish security forces have deepened investigations to find the terrorist who attacked a nightclub in Istanbul. Several images of the gunman captured by security cameras have been released.