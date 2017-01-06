Fugitive pro-PKK HDP deputy head a witness in German court

Fugitive pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Şırnak deputy Faysal Sarıyıldız on Tuesday was heard in a German court in the case of Ali Hıdır Doğan, who is supposedly one of the senior executives of the PKK terrorist group in the country.



German media outlets reported that Sarıyıldız was called to the court as a witness. Sarıyıldız claimed that he had never seen Doğan in his life and media reports contended that the defense called him on the grounds that he share his observations on alleged human rights violations in Turkey.



Sarıyıldız, who is accused of supplying arms to PKK terrorists and aiding and abetting the terrorist group, fled Turkey shortly before the July 15 coup attempt. He blamed the Turkish state for massacring people in southeastern Turkish provinces and districts.



After PKK terrorists dug ditches on the streets in southeastern districts of Turkey and erected barricades, turning urban areas into battlefields, the Turkish government decided to launch an operation to cleanse the region from terrorists.



Following months-long operations, the PKK presence has been swept out in the region.



Sarıyıldız was accused of supplying arms to the PKK in July 2015. He also reportedly attempted to entrap security forces in the Cizre district of Turkey's Şırnak province in late Jan. 2016, claiming that, "30 people have been wounded in the basement of a building and cannot reach ambulances."



In the end the claim proved to be a hoax, allegedly made up in an attempt to trick security forces to fall into a trap.



Turkish-German relations have been strained previously due to the latter's alleged support to the PKK. In addition, PKK sympathizers enjoy freedom within the country though the PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by the EU.