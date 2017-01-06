Turkish army continues clearing Daesh from al-Bab

At least 38 Daesh terrorists, including one of its senior members, were killed in the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield that is being carried out by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) backed by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), the military said on Thursday.



As the TSK pushed forward into Syria's al-Bab, clearing the town of Daesh, it destroyed some 74 Daesh targets, including shelters, defensive positions, armored vehicles and a command-control, on the 135th day of the operation, reported sources in the military.



Among the 38 Daesh members killed, 18 were neutralized by Turkish jets while the other 20 militants were killed by Turkish troops.



Meanwhile, Turkish warplanes pounded 28 terrorist targets in Syria's al-Bab, Bzagah, Tadif, Kabr al-Mukri, Suflaniyah and Zammar.



Since last August, Turkey along with FSA fighters have been carrying out counterterror operations against Daesh positions within Syrian territories, aimed at liberating key Syrian towns from terrorist elements.



Recently, the operation has been advancing through al-Bab, a town north of Aleppo and one of the key strategic positions for Daesh.



Turkish jets also destroyed six terrorist targets in the northern Iraqi regions of Avasin-Basyan and Zap based on received intelligence.



Turkey has been fighting terror groups, including the outlawed PKK, its Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD), its armed-wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and Daesh, on the ground in the Middle East.



Turkish government and military officials have repeated that the country has been left alone by the international community in its struggle against terror, despite its continuous support for coalition forces against Daesh.