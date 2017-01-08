Turkish military dismisses Euphrates Shield civilian casualties

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have dismissed any claims of civilian casualties in its ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"The allegations that civilians were affected during the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield do not reflect the facts on the ground and are ill-intended," said the General Staff in a statement on Sunday.

The statement, however, did not specify any sources for the allegations. "To not harm civilians is one of the basic principles of the Turkish Armed Forces," it added.

Regardless of the rough weather, Operation Euphrates Shield continued on its 138th day, when 295 different Daesh targets were hit by airstrikes and ground units, killing at least 32 Daesh militants near al-Bab, the TSK confirmed.