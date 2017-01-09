48 Daesh terrorists killed by Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria

48 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 246 terrorist targets have been hit by the Turkish military in Syria's al-Bab, the military said on Monday.

According to a statement by the military, shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles belonging to the terrorists were shelled in the operation.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets targeted 23 Daesh positions in Bzagah, Suflaniyah, Zammar and Amiya districts, destroying 10 defense positions, three headquarters and 10 shelters belonging to terrorists.

48 Daesh members were killed by Turkish airstrikes, the military noted.

A total of 2,820 improvised explosive devices have been destroyed by the Turkish Explosive Ordinance disposal teams since the beginning of the operation, the military added.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to eliminate terrorist organizations along its border with Syria and support coalition forces.