Our party should have stood against PKK violence, says HDP deputy Tan

One of the deputies of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Altan Tan stated on Monday that his party should have rejected PKK 'violence' with a strong voice.

"HDP was supposed to stand against violence perpetrated by the PKK. People expected us to take a stance against them," he said.

In 2016, the PKK was more active in urban areas than it had been in the past, with militants digging ditches in southeastern cities. Turkish security forces have been successful in their campaign against PKK terror, and ditches dug by the terrorists have been removed, in addition to barricades erected by PKK militants have been destroyed, letting locals live in a safer and more peaceful environment.

Touching upon the PKK's ditch and barricade strategy, he said: "The PKK wanted the locals to go out onto the streets as they were digging the ditches. But people from every walk of life and ethnicity did not support the ditch war and the conflict ended. People have remained united no matter what," he added.



'Violence, warfare not the proper way to stand up for your rights'

Referring to the PKK's "we are standing up for Kurdish rights" rhetoric, the Diyarbakır deputy said: "Violence, the use of guns and warfare is not the proper way to stand up for your rights. Even if the state does not take a single step to solve this problem, you should not take up arms and perpetrate violence."

Touching upon the fact that the PKK has upped terror activities despite the HDP's success in the June 7 elections, passing the 10-percent threshold by 3 points, Tan said: "We have made our greatest democratic success in the June 7 general elections. I am asking those who undermined this political and non-violent success: What have you gained?"

The PKK broke a two-and-a-half year unilateral cease-fire with the Turkish state in July 2015, and resumed its armed campaign, which has seen civilians targeted. Hundreds of police, military officers and civilians were killed in PKK attacks while the Turkish military has been conducting a campaign both in Turkey and in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq where senior PKK cadres are headquartered. Airstrikes in northern Iraq as well as operations in southeastern and eastern Turkey have killed thousands of militants.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., EU and Turkey. Formed in 1978, the group had been fighting the Turkish state for an independent Kurdistan until the early 2000s. The group then shifted its goal to autonomy in the predominately Kurdish regions of Turkey.