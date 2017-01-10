Turkish jets destroy 12 Daesh targets in northern Syria

12 Daesh targets, including defense positions, command and control facilities have been destroyed by Turkish airstrikes, the Turkish military said on Tuesday.

The statement released by the military said the airstrikes were conducted in northern Syria's Qabbasin, Suflaniah and Bzaghah regions and destroyed three shelters and nine defense positions, command and control facilities.

The statement also said that the terrorists who were located in the shelters during the assault were not able to leave the site following the airstrikes, suggesting that all militants inside were killed.

Since the launch of Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish explosive ordinance disposal teams have neutralized 2,821 handmade explosives and 43 mines in the areas cleared of the Daesh terrorist group.

The Turkish military is supporting Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city, from the group. The maneuver is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by artillery and jets.