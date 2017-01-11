Report claims US belatedly supporting al-Bab operation

Following Turkey's criticism regarding the U.S.-led coalition's failure to keep its promises to support Turkey's fight against Daesh in the al-Bab operation, a report in the Washington Post on Jan. 10 claimed that U.S. aircraft have begun regular aerial intelligence surveillance in support of Turkey's offensive against Daesh, in anticipation of increased U.S. support for the flailing Turkish military operation around the town of al-Bab.



The report, based on U.S officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed that the increased support comes after weeks of U.S. military and diplomatic talks with Turkish counterparts and Russian airstrikes backing the Turkish offensive.



President Erdoğan said on Dec. 27 that the U.S.-led coalition failed to keep its promises to provide air support in Turkey's al-Bab operation against Daesh, asserting that "Even though the U.S.-led coalition has failed to keep its promises [pledging air support] in our operation to liberate al-Bab, we will rid the city of Daesh terrorists, no matter what," he said.



Al-Bab is the hot spot for terrorism in northern Syria. PYD terrorists have set up two so-called "cantons" in the area; located in Afrin to the west and Manbij to the east. Al-Bab lies right in the middle of both areas and is also under Daesh control. If Turkey succeeds in liberating the city of Daesh terrorists, the PYD's plans to connect both pockets of land in the region as well as Daesh preparations to move northward will collapse.