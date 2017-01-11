Turkish court remands HDP official on terror charges

Authorities have taken a local official of the opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) into custody for alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization, a judicial source said.



Senar Yeşilırmak, who was detained Sunday in relation to a counterterror investigation by the Van Public Prosecutor's Office, was remanded on charges of "being member of an armed terrorist organization," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.



Yeşilırmak is the head of the HDP's Başkale district office in Van.



Last November, 13 HDP lawmakers were arrested, 10 of whom, including HDP co-chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, remain in custody awaiting trial on terrorism-related charges.



The lawmakers face prosecution under anti-terrorism legislation after their parliamentary immunity was lifted earlier this year.



The government has accused the HDP of having links to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU.