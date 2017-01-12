350 foreigners jailed in Turkey for links to Daesh

At least 780 people, including 350 foreigners, remain in detention — some of whom have been convicted — for suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, according to the Turkish Justice Ministry.



The Justice Ministry released a report on Wednesday saying a total of 725 people, who are suspected of being Daesh members, were currently in prison. An additional 55 have already been convicted for being members of the terrorist group.



Moreover, the report states that 73 people have been convicted of being members of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization, while 10 others remain in detention.



Since 2015, Turkey has been fighting several terrorist groups both at home and abroad. It is combating Daesh and the PKK, including the PKK offshoot, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), along its border in northern Syria, as well as the terrorist groups' networks inside Turkey.