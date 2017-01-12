Turkish jets bomb PKK camps in northern Iraq

Turkish jets bombarded PKK positions in northern Iraq on Wednesday, a statement released by the Turkish military announced Thursday.

The operations were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, between 4:19 p.m. (GMT 1:19 p.m.) and 4:29 p.m. at local time, said the release.

The Turkish military also shared footage of the operations.

The statement said two mortar positions, including lots of ammunitions, as well as two shelters used by PKK terrorists were completely destroyed with the terrorists inside, in the aerial bombardment carried out in northern Iraq's Zap region.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU, and the U.S.

The terrorist group resumed its 30-year-old armed insurgency against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, over 1,100 people, including 800 security personnel, have been killed and 314 civilians have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey, while over 4,000 security personnel and 2,000 civilians have been injured.

In the meantime, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations.