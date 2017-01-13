20 suspects involved in PKK terror attack in Kayseri arrested

Twenty suspects were arrested in central Turkish province of Kayseri on Friday, in connection with a deadly terror attack on off-duty Turkish soldiers in December last year, according to a judicial source.

Six other suspects were released after their testimonies were recorded, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Anadolu Agency.

The suspects arrested under the scope of the investigation include the driver of the bus Hamit Eroğlu, Doğan News Agency (DHA) reported.

The court has reportedly issued arrest warrants for three suspects, who are reportedly out of the country and could not be detained.

On Dec. 17, a suicide car bomb attack on a public bus in Kayseri killed 14 soldiers and wounded 56 others.



The Kurdistan Free Falcons (TAK), the PKK terrorist group's wing of suicide bombers, claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorist group claimed the attack was carried out by suicide bomber Kasım Yıldırımçakar, a native of eastern province of Van.