FETÖ detainee accused of leaking agents list to PKK

Twenty-seven suspects were taken into custody as a part of the ongoing investigations by the Bursa Police Department into the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), also known as the Parallel State Structure (PDY). After learning that FETÖ provided a list of Turkish agents working undercover within the PKK to the PKK's headquarters in Qandil, which led to agents being executed, the attorney general's office launched operations in seven cities. Among the 27 detained, a suspect named C.B. was arrested in Istanbul accused of being a part of the group that met with the PKK leadership and provided the list.



An operation was launched for Lotus 16 Education, which consists of eight private-education institutions, by Bursa Police Department's anti-smuggling and organized crime branch as a part of the FETÖ/PDY investigations. Twenty-seven suspects were taken into custody as a result of simultaneous operations at 47 locations in seven cities. C.B., one of FETÖ's imams in education accused of being part of the group which met with the PKK leadership in Metina, was apprehended in Istanbul. It has been alleged that C.B., along with FETÖ's northern Iraq imam T.B. and FETÖ administrator D.E., met with PKK leaders Murat Karayılan and Fehman Hüseyin in Metina and provided the terrorist organization's leaders with the list of undercover agents.



Also, it has been revealed that the suspect named A.K. showed the speech of Fetullah Gülen, the mastermind of FETÖ, on Dec. 17-25 to the students of a private school that is now under investigation. Moreover, during the operations, a one dollar bill, which has previously been found on many other FETÖ administrators, a firearm, numerous FETÖ documents and a portrait of Gülen, which has Gülen's own handwriting on it, were also found. It has been announced that the detained suspects will be brought to Bursa for the legal process.