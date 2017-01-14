2 soldiers killed, 2 injured in anti-terror operations against PKK

Two soldiers were killed; two others were injured during counter-terror operations against the PKK terrorists in eastern Bitlis province on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the Bitlis Governorate, two specialized sergeants were killed in the operation launched on Jan. 12.

The governorate noted that the wounded soldiers do not have life-threatening injuries.

Renewed violence in Turkey has come in the wake of the July 20 Suruç bombing which was allegedly carried out by Daesh and left dozens of people dead. The subsequent PKK-linked murder of two Turkish police officers at their home sparked a new wave of conflict in the country.



The Turkish government has intensified its counterterror operations following the recent attacks carried out by the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey.



Formed in 1978, the terrorist group has been fighting the Turkish government for an independent state until the early 2000's. The group then shifted its goal to autonomy in predominately Kurdish inhabited regions of Turkey.