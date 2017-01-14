6 PKK terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish warplanes killed at least six PKK terrorists in airstrikes carried out in the country's eastern region, the Turkish military said on Saturday.

In a statement released on its website, the Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes took place in the rural areas of Sehi Forest in Turkey's eastern Bitlis province between 8:09 a.m. (0509GMT) and 9:38 a.m. (0638GMT).

The army said that two terrorist targets were also hit during the operation and that the operation was still underway.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

Over 1,100 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey since the terrorist group resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015.

Since that month, PKK attacks have left 793 security personnel martyred and 314 civilians, including women and children, dead. Over 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.

Also, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations. Around 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tons of explosives, and 15,000 bombs have been seized.