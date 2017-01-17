Turkey's anti-Daesh operations backed by 14 countries

14 countries have agreed to support Operation Euphrates Shield, launched by Turkey against the Daesh terrorist group in northern Syria. Turkish Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar participated in the meeting on Sunday in the Saudi capital where they discussed ways to enhance the efforts of the anti-Daesh coalition to paralyze the capabilities of the terror group in the Middle East.



The military chiefs from nations that included Jordan, Malaysia, UAE, the U.S. and the kingdom, among others, also decided to tighten coordination between their militaries in anti-Daesh operations. Turkey has taken steps to crack down on Daesh since 2014 when the terror group launched a series of suicide bombings in Turkey.



Meanwhile, Turkey's Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar will attend NATO's conference for chiefs of defense between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 in Brussels, the military said in a statement on Monday. Gen. Akar will attend the 176th Military Committee of Chiefs of Defense Session, which is considered a meeting of NATO's highest military authority, according to the statement.



Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to improve security, and eliminate the Daesh terror threat as well as other terror groups along Turkey's border with Syria.



Meanwhile, nineteen Daesh terrorists have been killed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the military announced on Monday. A total of 180 terrorist targets have been shelled by the Turkish military, destroying shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles. Turkish warplanes also hit eight Daesh targets, destroying five buildings, one headquarters and two arms-laden vehicles belonging to the terrorist organization.



Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been destroyed by explosive ordinance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 2,933 since the beginning of the operation, while 43 mines were detonated. The Turkish military continues to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.



In addition, Special Task Forces of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) continue their operation to seize the districts of Suflaniyah and Kabr al-Mukri in northern Syria with airstrikes and shelling.The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Monday marks the 146th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.



Ankara has vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.