2 PKK terrorists planning to carry out attacks killed in anti-terror op in Van

Two PKK terrorists, who were planning to carry out attacks, have been killed in a counter-terror operation in Turkey's eastern province of Van, police sources said early Wednesday.

Anti-terrorism and special forces units of Van Provincial Police Department raided a house in Edremit district where two PKK members were reportedly preparing for a terrorist attack, said the police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Two PKK terrorists opened fire on the security forces when the police called on them to surrender, the source added.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, over 600 security personnel, including troops, police officers and village guards have been killed and more than 7,000 PKK terrorists killed in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.