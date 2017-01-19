6 PKK terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

At least six PKK terrorists were killed on Thursday in an anti-terror operation in Turkey's eastern Bitlis province, the governor's office said.

An official statement said that five PKK shelters, two hand grenades were also destroyed during the operation.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 and since then has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,100 security personnel and civilians, including women and children.