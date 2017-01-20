23 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Twenty-three Daesh terrorists have been killed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the military said on Friday.

A total of 205 identified targets were shelled by the Turkish military, destroying shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles used by Daesh terrorists.

Turkish warplanes also hit 19 Daesh targets in the areas of al-Bab, Bzagah, south Kabbasin and Suflaniyah, destroying 13 buildings used as Daesh shelters and one vehicle belonging to the terrorist organization.

Some 49 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordinance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 3,014 since the beginning of the operation, while 43 mines were detonated.

Meanwhile, Special Task Forces of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) continued their operation in the region and seized control of Suflaniyah's residential areas in northern Syria with airstrikes and shelling.

Coalition air forces also carried out four coordinated airstrikes on Daesh targets in Tadif and Bzagah, which were identified by Turkish military forces supporting FSA fighters.

The Turkish military continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Friday marks the 150th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.