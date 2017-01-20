Turkish jets hit 8 PKK targets in Qandil mountains, killing 13 terrorists

Turkish warplanes destroyed eight PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, killing 13 terrorists, the military said Friday.

The Turkish military launched the airstrikes on the targets on January 18 based on its intelligence gathering between 8:17 (0517 GMT) and 8:35 p.m. (0535 GMT), the statement read.

In the operation nine terrorist were also wounded. The jets returned to their bases safely, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July last year.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 and since then has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,100 security personnel and civilians, including women and children.