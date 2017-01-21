Extensive anti-PKK operations pay off in east, southeast

Operations against the PKK in southeastern Turkey over the last week have resulted in the disruption of key supply routes in the provinces of Ağrı, Tunceli, Bitlis, Hakkari, Diyarbakır, Mardin and Şırnak as well as the destruction of permanent shelters, a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said.



Over the period, 78 PKK terrorists were killed and weapons and equipment, including mortars and bomb-making gear, were destroyed. Two members of the security forces were martyred and another two wounded.



In the meantime, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations and 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tons of explosives and 15,000 bombs have been recovered.