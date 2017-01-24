12 PKK targets destroyed in northern Iraq: Turkish military

Turkish warplanes destroyed 12 PKK targets, including caves, tunnels used as shelter and storage by terrorists in northern Iraq.



The statement released by the military said the airstrikes were conducted on Tuesday in the Avasin-Basyan, Gara, Zap and Hakurk regions upon intelligence received by the army.

A camera footage was also released by the military, showing the pounding of caves, shelters used by PKK terrorists.

PKK terrorist caves, shelters in northern Iraq pounded by Turkish jetshttps://t.co/FoH12hTrkK pic.twitter.com/RdKgRwphhm — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 25, 2017

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. It has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.