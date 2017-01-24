13 Daesh terrorists killed, 107 targets hit by Turkish military

13 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 107 positions have been shelled as part of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the Turkish military said on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the military, shelling by Turkish troops destroyed terrorist hideouts, defense positions, command control centers, weapons and vehicles.

Turkish jets also hit Daesh targets in airstrikes, destroying nine hideouts in total.

Meanwhile, U.S.-backed coalition jets also targeted Daesh terrorists, destroying a building, an ammunition-laden vehicle and two mortars.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield On Aug. 24, 2016 declaring that is was exercising its rights of self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51.

A National Security Council press release (Nov. 30, 2016) stated that the operation's objectives were to maintain border security and confront Daesh terrorism within the framework of the U.N. Charter. It also emphasized not allowing the PKK terrorist organization along with its affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (YPG), to establish a corridor of terror on Turkey's doorstep.