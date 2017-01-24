Recruits in PKK close to zero in last 2 months: Interior minister

The PKK was only able to recruit five terrorists in the last two months, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. Speaking at an event in the northern province of Trabzon, Soylu said the Turkish state is close to finishing off the PKK. "Our head is held up high and the terrorist groups are living their last moments. The PKK, especially, recruited only five people in the last two months," he asserted.



The interior minister affirmed that the Kurdish people in eastern and southeastern provinces do not lean toward the PKK despite coercion and threats from the terrorist group. "I would like to stress from Trabzon that they will not be able to spoil the integrity of this nation," he added. The Kurdish population in the east and southeast has recently distanced itself from the PKK to a great extent.



Despite calls from the terrorist group and its political wing, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), to riot against the state and take to the streets, Kurds stayed in their homes and did not obey the PKK or HDP. The very low number of PKK recruits in recent years is seen as a serious blow to the terrorist group's credibility in the region. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry yesterday released a written statement. Turkish security forces launched 228 operations across the country between Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, detaining 372 suspects and arresting 36 of them.