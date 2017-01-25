1 Turkish soldier killed, 5 wounded in Daesh attack in Syria's al-Bab

A Turkish soldier was killed and five others were wounded in clashes with the Daesh terrorist group in Kabr al-Mukri region of northern Syria's al-Bab, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Wednesday.

The TSK said that the clashes broke out around 5:00 p.m. localtime in the area, and the wounded soldiers were brought to Kilis State Hospital across the border for medical treatment.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield On Aug. 24, 2016 declaring that is was exercising its rights of self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.