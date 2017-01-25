Police force trained by Turkey to begin work in Jarablus

More than 400 policemen trained by Turkish security forces will soon begin their work in the north Syrian town of Jarablus.



Jarablus, which was liberated by the Turkish military from Daesh terrorists on Aug. 24, 2016, will be secure with the new police force. A Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander, who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA), said the launch of the police force is one of the works toward a better Jarablus.



The town has been patrolled and kept safe with the efforts of the Turkish military and the FSA. Stressing that 430 people have been trained so far, the commander said they will start the work in a couple of days.



The population of the town has increased from 3,500 to approximately 35,000 people after Turkey-backed forces liberated the city from Daesh. The number of residents to whom the Turkish government provides humanitarian aid increased from 3,500 to approximately 35,000 after the liberation. Before the civil war, the population of the city was around 30,000.



Drinking water and electricity in the province was provided by Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep governor's and mayor's offices soon after the liberation.



Schools in Jarablus, rebuilt by the Turkish government, also started to operate after a three-year break due to the war. Hospitals, health and emergency centers were also opened with the help of the Turkish government in the province.