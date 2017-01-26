23 Daesh terrorists killed, 206 targets shelled in al-Bab

23 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 206 targets have been shelled by the Turkish military on the 156th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said on Thursday.

According to the statement, Turkish shelling destroyed hideouts, defense positions, command control centers, weapons and vehicles used by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets carried out airstrikes against 24 Daesh positions in Bab, Bzagah, Tadif and Qabr al-Mukri districts, destroying 19 buildings, a cannonball, a maintenance workshop, a headquarter, ammunition depot and an observation post used by the terrorists.

Additionally, three bomb-laden vehicles have been destroyed, the military said.

Meanwhile, 60 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordnance teams in a span of 24 hours, adding up to 3,209 since the beginning of the operation, while 55 mines were also detonated.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield On Aug. 24, 2016 declaring that is was exercising its rights of self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51.

A National Security Council press release (Nov. 30, 2016) stated that the operation's objectives were to maintain border security and confront Daesh terrorism within the framework of the U.N. Charter. It also emphasized not allowing the PKK terrorist organization along with its affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (YPG), to establish a corridor of terror on Turkey's doorstep.