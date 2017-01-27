57 PKK terrorists killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq

At least 57 PKK terrorists were killed and scores of others injured in Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq earlier this month, the Turkish military announced on Friday.

The hits on shelters and defensive positions in the Metina region were conducted on Jan. 13-14, the General Staff said in a statement.

Turkey's military carries out frequent air operations in northern Iraq against the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

More than 1,100 security personnel and civilians have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its decades-old campaign against the state in July 2015. In that time, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended.