PKK's presence in Sinjar destabilizing: KRG PM Barzani

Northern Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the destabilizing influence of the PKK in Sinjar and urged the terrorist group to pull out of the region, reiterating his previous statement. "Their [the PKK's] existence will not provide stability to the region. We expect them to retreat," he said.



In December, Barzani had said that the KRG was considering using force against the PKK if they refused to pull out. Similarly, in 2015, he had expressed that PKK presence in Qandil, a region in northern Iraq where the terrorist group's headquarters are located, was temporary, and the PKK's withdrawal was anticipated.



According to Rudaw, Barzani requested that the PKK's retreat from Sinjar, while the PKK stated that they would retreat only after the Yazidi units they created recapture the town. On the other hand, talking about the newly formed Yazidi units, Sinjar Mayor Mahma Khalil asserted that the PKK-backed militia will only "deepen the crisis and wounds of the Yazidi people."



Since its occupation, Turkey stated that it would not allow the PKK's existence in Mount Sinjar and would not tolerate any attempts by the terrorist organization to establish a new headquarters in the region.



Meanwhile, Barzani expressed his concerns about the Hashd al-Shaabi, affirming that the group was "acting autonomously" and that they should be "brought under control." "Failing to do so might cause new problems in the future," he added, reinforcing similar statements previously voiced by numerous Turkish officials.



In reference to the statements made by the PKK-affiliated Kurdistan Communities Union's (KCK) leadership, asserting that they would retreat from Shingal, Prime Minister Barzani said their words have yet to be put into action. However, when asked about the political situation of Rojava, he said, "We only want them to negotiate with all parties. While employing dictatorial practices, they are not tolerating the existence of other political parties in the region." In addition, he signified that the KRG allows the passage of humanitarian aid to Rojava only, barring weapons and ammunition.