Senior PKK figure calls for 'No' on Constitution referendum

Rıza Altun, an executive council member of the Kurdish Communities Union (KCK), an umbrella organization that includes the PKK terrorist organization, called on people to vote "No" in the constitutional amendment package referendum that is expected to be held in early April. If the package is approved by the Turkish people, the parliamentary system will switch to a presidential system.



Speaking to the PKK-linked Fırat News Agency (ANF), Altun, also known as the PKK's head of Europe, said that "people should vote ‘No' for certain in the referendum," and he asserted that the package will pave the way for "single-man rule" in Turkey. Led by imprisoned terrorist leader Abdullah Öcalan, the KCK is an umbrella network that many terrorist organizations function under. KCK terrorist groups function under the names of the PKK in Turkey, the Kurdistan Democratic Solution Party (PÇDK) in Iraq, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria and the Party of the Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK) in Iran.



Although the PKK was headquartered in Syria until 1998, currently, the PKK is controlled from its headquarters in northern Iraq's Qandil Mountains. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.