Turkish military destroys 24 Daesh positions near al-Bab

Twenty-three Daesh terrorists have been killed while a total of 206 targets were destroyed in cross-border shelling on the 156th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military announced on Thursday in a statement.



According to the statement, Turkish shelling destroyed hideouts, defense positions, command control centers, weapons and vehicles used by Daesh.



Meanwhile, Turkish jets carried out airstrikes against 24 Daesh positions in al-Bab, Bzagah, Tadif and the Qabr al-Mukri districts, destroying 19 buildings, a mortar, a maintenance workshop, a command post, an ammunition depot and an observation post used by the terrorists.



Additionally, three bomb-laden vehicles were destroyed, the military said.



A total of 60 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordnance teams in a span of 24 hours, bringing the total of IEDs destroyed since the beginning of the operation to 3,209, while 55 mines were also detonated.



Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016 after declaring that it was exercising its rights of self-defense, protected under the U.N. Charter Article 51.



A National Security Council press release from Nov. 30, 2016 stated that the operation's objectives were to maintain border security and confront Daesh terrorism within the framework of the U.N. Charter. It also emphasized not allowing the PKK terrorist organization, along with its affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), to establish a terror corridor on Turkey's doorstep.