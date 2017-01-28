YPG/PKK gave instructions to attack Turkish troops, captured terrorists say

Terrorists captured by the military preparing to carry out a car bomb attack against a Turkish military convoy in Syria's Jarablus have confessed that they were instructed by the PKK and its Syrian offshoot Peoples' Protection Units (YPG), a military statement said on Saturday.

The U.S. has provided air and weapons support to the YPG in the offensive against Daesh terrorists in Syria, disregarding Turkey's warnings, which highlight that a terrorist organization cannot be destroyed by supporting another terrorist organization.

Two terrorists were reportedly captured on January 21, as they were heading to Jarablus with a bomb-laden vehicle from Manbij.

The terrorists, identified as Husein al-Hamad and Muhammad al-Hayyib confessed that the PKK and YPG instructed them to carry out the car bomb attack.

"My duty was to blow up the vehicle as the Turkish military convoy was returning" al-Hamad said in his testimony, adding that he was instructed by PKK terrorists named Fırat and Dindar to detonate the vehicle with a remote control.

On the other hand, Al-Hayyib said that he was instructed by senior terrorist figures from the YPG and PKK to bring the bomb-laden vehicle from Manbij to Jarablus and explode it as Turkish military convoys passed.

The military confiscated the vehicle and will destroy the hand-made explosives, the statement said.

Ankara considers the YPG to be a terrorist organization, citing its ties to the PKK, which has carried out a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.

Turkish-U.S. relations have gone south following a statement from U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby that the U.S. does not consider the Syrian PKK affiliate PYD or its armed wing YPG to be terrorist organizations. Kirby's statement was in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ultimatum to Washington to choose Turkey or the PYD as its ally.

Even though Ankara repeatedly warned the U.S. and Europe that there are no good or bad terrorists, pointing to the YPG, the U.S. disregarded President Erdoğan's last call and designated the YPG its "partner."

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and Turkey.



Formed in 1978, the terrorist group has been fighting the Turkish government for an independent state until the early 2000's. The group then shifted its goal to autonomy in predominately Kurdish inhabited regions of Turkey.