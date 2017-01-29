18 Daesh terrorists killed in military ops carried out in northern Syria

A total of 18 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 130 targets have been shelled by the Turkish military on the 159th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said on Sunday.

The Turkish military provided up-to-date information on the military developments that took place between Jan. 28, 7 a.m. (GMT 4 a.m.) to Jan. 29, 7 a.m. local time.

According to the statement, Turkish shelling struck hideouts, defense positions, command control centers, weapons and vehicles used by the terrorists.

Turkish jets carried out airstrikes against 18 Daesh positions in Bab and Bzagah, destroying three weapon pits, four checkpoints, two tunnels, as well as nine buildings used as shelters by terrorists.

The release also said that the U.S.-led coalition bombarded Daesh positions by air in al-Bab, reportedly destroying one tunnel, and one building used as headquarters by Daesh.

Meanwhile, 87 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordnance teams in a span of 24 hours, adding up to 3,431 since the beginning of the operation, while 55 mines were also detonated.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield On Aug. 24, 2016 declaring that is was exercising its rights of self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51.

A National Security Council press release (Nov. 30, 2016) stated that the operation's objectives were to maintain border security and confront Daesh terrorism within the framework of the U.N. Charter. It also emphasized not allowing the PKK terrorist organization along with its affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (YPG), to establish a corridor of terror on Turkey's doorstep.