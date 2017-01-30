20 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Turkish airstrikes and shelling have killed 20 Daesh terrorists as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the military said on Monday.

A total of 184 identified targets were shelled by the Turkish military, while Turkish warplanes hit 23 Daesh targets destroying 20 buildings used as shelters, one ammunition depot and two defensive positions.

Coalition Air Forces also conducted two airstrikes on Daesh targets in the areas of Bab and Bzagah, destroying one bomb-laden vehicle used by the terrorists.

Some 76 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordinance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 3,507 since the beginning of the operation, while 55 mines were detonated.

The Turkish military continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Monday marks the 160th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.