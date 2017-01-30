Arrest warrants issued for HDP deputies over PKK ties

A court in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province issued arrest warrants Monday for two Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers for having ties with the PKK terror group.

Ayhan Bilgen, a deputy in the Turkish Parliament and the spokesperson for the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), along with another deputy Meral Danış Beştaş were detained over the weekend because of their refusal to give testimony despite the legal decree, but they were later released by the court.



The prosecutor who opened the investigation objected the release as the court issued arrest warrant again.

Last November, 13 HDP lawmakers were arrested and 10 of them, including HDP co-chairs Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, remain in custody awaiting trial on terrorism-related charges.



The lawmakers face prosecution under anti-terrorism legislation after their parliamentary immunity was lifted.

