Putschist commanders who ordered deadly attack face life

Commanders at the Akıncı Air Base near Ankara on the night of July 15 who ordered deadly attacks on the Police Special Forces Headquarters and the Police Aerial Services Bureau, which resulted in the deaths of 51 police officers, have been charged with crimes that carry life imprisonment.



According to reports, the Gölbaşı Prosecutors Office, where both buildings are located, has completed its indictment. Suspects, including the base commander, Brigadier General Hakan Evrim, and Akıncı Fleet Commander Lieutenant Colonel Hakan Karakuş, face charges that carry 54 life sentences and a minimum of 1,000 years in prison.



Akıncı Air Base was the center of the July 15 coup attempt, with leading Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members overseeing the putsch. Former Air Forces Commander Rtd. General Akın Öztürk, who is in custody and is the father-in-law of Karakuş, was also present.



The attack on the Special Forces Headquarters killed 44 police officers while the one on the Police Aerial Services Bureau killed another seven.



Major Mehmet Fatih Çavur selected the pilots who would carry out the attacks. The pilots who carried out the attacks, Mustafa Azimetli, Ekrem Aydoğdu, Mehmet Çetin Kaplan and Ertan Koral, face charges that carry a maximum of 10 life sentences and 1,000 years in jail.



Base commander Evrim personally supervised the mounting of bombs on the planes while Karakuş gave detailed briefings on where to hit.



The indictment also includes the communication between the base and the F-16 pilots. In one conversation, the pilot asks if he should fire the missile. Captain Ahmet Tosun replies, "You can hit the target." After the attack is carried out, he praises their performance.



The bombs used by the pilots, MK-84, are one of the largest in the Turkish arsenal.



İZMİR TRIAL BEGINS



The trial in İzmir against FETÖ members involved in the coup attempt will begin today. Some 270 suspects, including 152 who are in jail, will face charges of being a member of a terrorist group and trying to topple the government and democratically elected Parliament.



All suspects, including several majors, brigadiers and generals, have already been sacked from the military. Among the suspects are one police officer and two civilians.



The indictment includes meetings held by fugitive academic Adil Öksüz, who is known as the FETÖ imam of the Air Forces, and several officers before the coup attempt. Öksüz directed the coup from the Akıncı Air Base on July 15. He was detained but released under suspicious circumstances the next day. He remains a fugitive.



It also outlines the planning stages of the coup attempt, the final version of which was submitted to FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, who lives in Pennsylvania, U.S., by Öksüz on July 12.