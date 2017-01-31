Comprehensive efforts aim to drain the swamp, wipe out FETÖ from Africa

Throughout the history of mankind, there were multiple colonial powers that went to Africa and brought nothing but poverty into the lives of the natives. Blessed with unique and valuable minerals, the continent has been a source of attraction for the big guns over time.



The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) disguised itself as an organization that had nothing in mind but educating the poor and looking after those in need. The terrorist group opened up dozens of schools as well as associations across the continent.



FETÖ's activities in Africa were no different than its ones in Turkey. In fact, the group's schools and students in Africa caught the public eye in Turkey. However, there was another side of the coin.



The cult, which is led by fugitive imam Fetullah Gülen from his luxurious compound in Pennsylvania in the U.S., has been bringing up young brains to become cult members to serve the will of Gülen across the globe.



The potential of Africa's youth is remarkable. Around 600 million people across the continent are below the age of 25. Having realized the opportunity, FETÖ has been availing itself of the tempting potential.



Leaving the continent to the mercy of FETÖ to make use of the young brains there is dangerous. To put an end to the activities of the terrorist group in Africa, Ankara has been working around the clock to take over FETÖ schools in African countries.



According to figures provided by the authorities, FETÖ has been operating nearly 100 schools in Africa, along with companies, associations and other institutions. The challenge was enormous, however, the government was more determined than ever to eradicate FETÖ from the continent.



The Turkish Maarif (Education) Foundation has been tasked with taking over FETÖ schools around the world. The foundation is keen on creating a FETÖ-free Africa in the near future. Guinea, Niger, and Somalia have so far been the three countries to hand over all of the FETÖ schools.



Furthermore, the governments of Chad, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Senegal, Gabon, and Mauritania have signed deals with the foundation to hand over the schools.



So far, over 80 FETÖ organizations operating abroad, including schools and training centers, have been shut down or transferred to the government.



Unlike FETÖ, the Maarif Foundation offers an education free of cult-related dogmas to young African children. The danger of FETÖ's way of educating young minds surfaced on July 15, 2016 in Turkey when soldiers affiliated with the cult attempted a coup and killed civilians in cold blood.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been a staunch critic of FETÖ. The president has paid special attention to the fight against FETÖ in Africa. Erdoğan has already paid four separate visits to more than 10 African countries. He has conveyed his messages and warnings to the African people in person.



Officials from the Maarif Foundation told me that the process has not been as easy as expected. However, they asserted their determination and willingness to "drain the swamp" and erase the name of FETÖ from every corner of the continent.